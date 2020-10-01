 Skip to main content
Law enforcement searching for missing Russell County woman
Law enforcement searching for missing Russell County woman

  • Updated
Crosby

Joyce Crosby, 85, of Russell County.

 Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Russell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Russell County woman. 

Joyce Crosby, 85, was last known in be in Birmingham on Thursday at about 7 a.m. driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis bearing Alabama tag number TPL380, ALEA said. 

Law enforcement described Crosby as a white female and say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. 

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Crosby to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 664-9852 or call 911.

