Lee County car crash kills Salem man, passenger in critical condition

A Salem man died in the hospital Tuesday after he succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash south of Opelika, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Marquez D. Thomas, 25, was fatally injured after the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was driving ran off the roadway about nine miles south of Opelika when came to a curve then struck a culvert and overturned at about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Both Thomas and a female passenger were ejected from the vehicle, and neither were believed to be wearing seatbelts, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a statement.

Thomas and the female passenger were transported by ambulance to the Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus where Thomas succumbed to his wounds later that day and the passenger remains in critical condition, the statement from Harris said.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the incident, authorities said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.