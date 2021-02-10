Lee County Detention Center guard arrested, charged with giving cell phones to inmate and taking money from inmate's family

A guard at the Lee County Detention Center was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband Tuesday following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jay Jones said.

D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, Georgia, had been with the Sheriff’s Office for seven months before he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband after the Sheriff’s Office said he gave cell phones to an inmate at the detention center on multiple occasions and getting paid by the inmate's family.

“As public safety officers, we all take an oath to provide for the preservation of law and the protection of our community,” the sheriff said. “When we discover someone in our ranks has broken that oath, it is our duty to act swiftly and decisively in a fair manner to remove that person and hold them accountable.”

Jones was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on $10,000 bond but has since been released, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Jones said his office would be working with other law enforcement agencies to further investigate the issue, and he said the identity of the inmate involved in the contraband would not yet be revealed as the investigation continues.

