 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee County Detention Center guard arrested, charged with giving cell phones to inmate and taking money from inmate's family
0 comments
breaking

Lee County Detention Center guard arrested, charged with giving cell phones to inmate and taking money from inmate's family

{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff's Office arrest

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced Wednesday that a former corrections officer was arrested and charged for promoting prison contraband.

 Sara Palczewski/

A guard at the Lee County Detention Center was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband Tuesday following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jay Jones said.

D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, Georgia, had been with the Sheriff’s Office for seven months before he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband after the Sheriff’s Office said he gave cell phones to an inmate at the detention center on multiple occasions and getting paid by the inmate's family.

“As public safety officers, we all take an oath to provide for the preservation of law and the protection of our community,” the sheriff said. “When we discover someone in our ranks has broken that oath, it is our duty to act swiftly and decisively in a fair manner to remove that person and hold them accountable.”

Jones was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on $10,000 bond but has since been released, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Jones said his office would be working with other law enforcement agencies to further investigate the issue, and he said the identity of the inmate involved in the contraband would not yet be revealed as the investigation continues.

+2 
D'MARIO CORTEZ JONES.jpg

D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, Georgia

 Lee County Sheriff's Office
+2 
D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, Georgia

D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, Georgia

 Lee County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World’s first fully robotic AI cafe opens in Dubai

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert