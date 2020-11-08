Lee County District Attorney arrested, charged with ethics violation, perjury, conspiracy

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sunday on multiple charges including using office as personal gain, one count of conspiracy and one count of first degree perjury.

“He was booked into the Lee County Jail at approximately 5 p.m. this evening,” Sheriff Jay Jones said Sunday. “He posted bond and was released.”

Jones said the indictments were issued by the state attorney general’s office, and Hughes turned himself in to the Lee County Detention Facility before being released on a $31,000 bond.

“It’s not [the Lee County Sheriff’s Office] case,” Jones said. “They sent us the indictment as a result of a grand jury that met at some point in the recent past.”

Hughes, who was elected as district attorney in 2016, self-reported a possible ethics violation to the Alabama Ethics Commission earlier this year, though it is unknown if the recent charges are related.

Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News he will release a statement regarding the charges on Monday.

