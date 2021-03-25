 Skip to main content
Lee County drug bust leads to arrest of two men, one on heroin trafficking charges
Lee County drug bust leads to arrest of two men, one on heroin trafficking charges

  • Updated
Two men are facing drug-related charges after a drug bust in Salem on Tuesday by investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lonnie Edward Niehoff, 52, of Salem was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Joshua Lee Spurlin, 32, of Hurtsboro was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The arrests were made Tuesday after county investigators executed a warrant in the 3000 block of Lee Road 240 in Salem in connection to an investigation involving the distribution of illegal drugs. Investigators found heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $7,000 during the search, authorities said.

Both Niehoff and Spurlin were taken to the Lee County Detention Center and released on a $62,000 bond and an $11,000 bond, respectively, according to authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information related to the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

LONNY EDWARD NIEHOFF.jpg

Niehoff

 Lee County Sheriff's Office
JOSHUA LEE SPURLIN.jpg

Spurlin

 Lee County Sheriff's Office
