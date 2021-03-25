Lee County drug bust leads to arrest of two men, one on heroin trafficking charges

Two men are facing drug-related charges after a drug bust in Salem on Tuesday by investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lonnie Edward Niehoff, 52, of Salem was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Joshua Lee Spurlin, 32, of Hurtsboro was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The arrests were made Tuesday after county investigators executed a warrant in the 3000 block of Lee Road 240 in Salem in connection to an investigation involving the distribution of illegal drugs. Investigators found heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $7,000 during the search, authorities said.

Both Niehoff and Spurlin were taken to the Lee County Detention Center and released on a $62,000 bond and an $11,000 bond, respectively, according to authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information related to the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

