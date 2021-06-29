Lee County has a new district attorney after Brandon Hughes’ conviction

Former Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere is the county’s new acting district attorney, according to orders from the Lee County circuit and district courts signed Monday.
Ventiere will serve as the county’s acting district attorney until Governor Kay Ivey makes an appointment to fill the position, with the next election for the position to take place in 2022, with primaries to be held in May and the general election to be held in November.
Ventiere’s appointment comes after the conviction of former District Attorney Brandon Hughes, who pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the State Ethics Act and first-degree perjury Thursday.
Hughes was originally suspended as district attorney after his indictment in 2020 and has been removed from public office as a result of his conviction.
Barry Matson, the executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, thanked the Alabama Attorney General’s Office on behalf of his organization for its work in the prosecution of Hughes and the staff of the Lee County DA’s Office for getting through the difficult process.
“No person is above the law,” Matson said. “The people of Lee County and all Alabama citizens expect and deserve the highest ethical standards and professionalism from every person in the criminal justice system, especially prosecutors. … We want to commend the career prosecutors and staff of the Lee County DA's office for their commitment to justice and maintaining that office in a professional manner over this very difficult year.”
According to Hughes’s sentencing order filed Monday, the former district attorney will spend 10 months in the Lee County Jail followed by two years of unsupervised probation.
The sentencing came after Hughes, who originally pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges which include five counts of using a position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of first-degree perjury, changed his plea after only two days of trial.
Along with the 10-month jail sentence and 2 years of probation, Hughes is ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office in order to repay the money he spent in public funds to pay for a sexual descrimination civil suit against him in 2018 as well as $1,350 to Highway 50 Towing, a business in Chambers County related to Hughes’ now-dismissed charge of conspiracy to commit theft.