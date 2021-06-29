Lee County has a new district attorney after Brandon Hughes’ conviction

Former Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere is the county’s new acting district attorney, according to orders from the Lee County circuit and district courts signed Monday.

Ventiere will serve as the county’s acting district attorney until Governor Kay Ivey makes an appointment to fill the position, with the next election for the position to take place in 2022, with primaries to be held in May and the general election to be held in November.

Ventiere’s appointment comes after the conviction of former District Attorney Brandon Hughes, who pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the State Ethics Act and first-degree perjury Thursday.

Hughes was originally suspended as district attorney after his indictment in 2020 and has been removed from public office as a result of his conviction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barry Matson, the executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, thanked the Alabama Attorney General’s Office on behalf of his organization for its work in the prosecution of Hughes and the staff of the Lee County DA’s Office for getting through the difficult process.