 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee County inmate dies on Wednesday, another inmate identified as suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic

An inmate died in Lee County Detention Center on Wednesday night, and another inmate has been identified as a suspect, according to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"Foul play" is suspected, the report said.

At about 7:45 p.m., Lee County corrections officers were notified of an inmate that was possibly in distress, according to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to the two-person cell, they found a 58-year-old male inmate unresponsive, the report stated. They initiated CPR until emergency transport services and Lee County jail medical staff arrived on the scene.

Deputies said they were unable to revive the inmate.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones requested the State Bureau of Investigation division of ALEA be notified to conduct an investigation of the circumstances of the inmate’s death.

“Conditions present at the time of the discovery of the inmate indicated that foul play was involved,” the LCSO report said. A 34-year-old inmate has been developed as a suspect, deputies said, and the investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First civil wedding in devastated Ukraine city despite ongoing war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert