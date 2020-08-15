You are the owner of this article.
Lee County inmate found dead
Lee County inmate found dead

LCSO logo

Lee County Sheriff's Office

 LCSO

A Lee County jail inmate was found dead early Saturday.

Corrections officers were “alerted to a problem with an inmate” around 4:30 a.m. and found him unresponsive in his cell, Lee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Taylor stated in a press release.

The unidentified 60-year-old male was declared dead after a response by emergency medical responders, stated Taylor, who added that foul play does not appear to be a factor.

The case is being investigated by Lee County Sheriff’s investigators, ALEA State Bureau of Investigations and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

