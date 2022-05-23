 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lee County Investigators arrest man they said sexually assaulted a 'mentally incapacitated victim'

  • Updated
  • 0
Ervin Birmingham

Ervin Birmingham

 Contributed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested an Opelika man and charged him with first degree sexual abuse.

On April 8, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received the report of a “sexual assault of a mentally incapacitated victim,” and after investigation identified Ervin Lamar Birmingham, 66, as the suspect, deputies said.

Investigators arrested Birmingham on Friday, and he has since been released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe delivers baby formula to ease U.S. shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert