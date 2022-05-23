Lee County Investigators arrest man they said sexually assaulted a 'mentally incapacitated victim'

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested an Opelika man and charged him with first degree sexual abuse.

On April 8, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received the report of a “sexual assault of a mentally incapacitated victim,” and after investigation identified Ervin Lamar Birmingham, 66, as the suspect, deputies said.

Investigators arrested Birmingham on Friday, and he has since been released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).