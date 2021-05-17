Lee County judge nixes restraining order, Beat 13 election set for Tuesday

Tuesday’s election in Beat 13 is on after a Lee County judge ruled early Monday afternoon against holding it up.

Judge Jacob Walker III ruled in Lee County Circuit Court against granting a temporary restraining order to stop the vote, which will determine if the unincorporated precinct near Beulah will be subject to the county’s Master Plan and any subsequent zoning laws.

Walker ruled immediately after attorneys for Highway 29 LLC and the Lee County Commission summed up their cases. He said, in essence, that he didn’t know what injury Highway 29 LLC is suffering that entitles it to relief.

“Not one voter in this beat has come in and asked to stop this election,” Walker told Davis B. Whittlelsey, the Opelika attorney representing plaintiff Highway 29 LLC.

Whittlesey argued that inconsistencies in the petitions circulated to secure the election, as well as Lee County Probate Judge Bill English’s certification work, were not consistent with state law.

The attorney further alleged that the election would injure his client, a Florida-based limited liability corporation, because it would subject them to future, unknown zoning measures. Lee County has a Master Plan currently, but no zoning on the books.

