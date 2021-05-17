Lee County judge nixes restraining order, Beat 13 election set for Tuesday

Tuesday’s election in Beat 13 is on after a Lee County judge ruled early Monday afternoon against holding it up.
Judge Jacob Walker III ruled in Lee County Circuit Court against granting a temporary restraining order to stop the vote, which will determine if the unincorporated precinct near Beulah will be subject to the county’s Master Plan and any subsequent zoning laws.
Walker ruled immediately after attorneys for Highway 29 LLC and the Lee County Commission summed up their cases. He said, in essence, that he didn’t know what injury Highway 29 LLC is suffering that entitles it to relief.
“Not one voter in this beat has come in and asked to stop this election,” Walker told Davis B. Whittlelsey, the Opelika attorney representing plaintiff Highway 29 LLC.
Whittlesey argued that inconsistencies in the petitions circulated to secure the election, as well as Lee County Probate Judge Bill English’s certification work, were not consistent with state law.
The attorney further alleged that the election would injure his client, a Florida-based limited liability corporation, because it would subject them to future, unknown zoning measures. Lee County has a Master Plan currently, but no zoning on the books.
“When you don’t have any zoning regulations in existence, not only is the electorate being misled, all property owners are being misled,” Whittelsey argued.
Jamie Frawley, the Montgomery attorney representing the county commission, was succinct in her arguments.
“Any supposed injury would happen [later] if, in fact, the zoning is passed,” she explained to Walker. “There is no injury from just holding the election.”
Neither Whittelsey or Frawley chose to comment to the Opelika-Auburn News.
Tuesday is a go
Voters in Beat 13, the precinct that includes the proposed quarry, will decide Tuesday whether or not they want to be subject to the county’s Master Plan and zoning – the ballot does not pertain to the quarry bid or any specific zoning actions.
The sole question on the ballot is, “Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan, and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 7235 U.S. 29 North.