Lee County Jury finds Opelika man guilty of intentional murder

On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Miles’ sentencing is set for Nov. 28, 2022.

Early in the morning on May 21, 2019, Opelika police officers responded to a call of shots fired near Arbor Place Apartments at 515 Fox Run Parkway.

Responding officers said they found the victim, Wright, lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded and found no signs of life, according to earlier reports.

Police found physical evidence that bullets had struck the apartment building and said one shot actually entered an apartment with a 10-month-old baby inside.

“Witnesses on scene told law enforcement that the victim was unarmed with his hands up when Miles shot him,” the release said. “The defendant then barricaded himself inside one of the apartments before law enforcement took him into custody.”

Police recovered evidence from Miles’ phone that showed he believed his girlfriend was having an affair with the victim. Police said there was no evidence to support Miles’ belief.

The investigation was led by Opelika Police Detective Michael Smith. Chief Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham presented evidence to the jury.