Lee County man facing more than 100 child pornography charges; bond set at over $2.5 million
Lee County man facing more than 100 child pornography charges; bond set at over $2.5 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryant Thomas Stokes.jpg

Bryant Thomas Stokes

 Lee County Sheriff's Office

A Lee County man is facing 114 charges related to the production and possession of child pornography and is being held in jail with a bond of more than $2.5 million, authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said.

Bryant Thomas Stokes, 52, was initially arrested and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of production of child pornography on April 6 after authorities conducted a search warrant in the 2900 block of Lee Road 165. He was being held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond, but after further investigation by the sheriff’s department his charges more than quadrupled.

Stokes is now facing 114 charges related to child pornography after evidence obtained by Lee county Investigators added an additional 45 counts of production and another 45 counts of possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Stokes remains in the Lee County Jail on a $2,565,000 bond for all charges, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case and more charges are possible. Authorities are asking anyone with more information related to the case to contact their office at 334-749-5651 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

