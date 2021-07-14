Lee County Sheriff’s deputy injured after county courthouse elevator fails and drops to first floor

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained after an elevator at the Lee County Courthouse failed Wednesday morning, Sheriff Jay Jones said.

“One of our deputies was inside the elevator on the west entrance to the building on the second level, was proceeding down to the first floor and some type of mechanical issue occurred and the elevator simply dropped to the first floor,” Jones said.

Jones said the deputy, who was assigned to the office's courthouse security division at the time, was alone in the elevator when the mechanical failure occurred and first responders were able to get him out of the elevator and transport him to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by EMS after the deputy said he had pain in his back, neck and one of his legs.

“He was conscious, alert and talking when he left, and they currently have him there,” Jones said. “They’re currently running some tests to see what the circumstances are.”

Jones said the elevator was last inspected in May, but is now closed until it can be determined how the failure occurred and repairs can be made.

