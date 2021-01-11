Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in Saturday car crash

A deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle car crash Saturday morning, law enforcement said.

Deputy Ryan A. Anglin, 30, was injured when the 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle he was driving collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado on Lee County Road 239 and 240 about four miles west of Smiths Station, law enforcement said.

The driver of the Silverado, Robert Parker, 60, was also injured in the crash, law enforcement said.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the injuries were not serious in nature, and Parker's injuries were able to be treated on the scene while the deputy was taken to the hospital before being released.

"Anglin is fine," Jones said. "We took him to the hospital just as a precaution because he said his back was sore, but they checked him out and said he was fine."

Neither alcohol nor drug use were determined to have been a factor in the vehicle collision, Jones said.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash, according to law enforcement.

