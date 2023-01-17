Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy recovers from exposure to hazardous substance, investigation ongoing

A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is said to be recovering from exposure to a hazardous substance that investigators said could have been Fentanyl.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said nothing has been confirmed yet, but that they are fortunate that Narcan was available and applied immediately.

Friday night at 6:47 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road 399 in Smiths Station, the LCSO report said.

Responding deputies made contact with Michael Shane Bodine Green, 29, who told deputies that “he was fine and did not need assistance,” the report said.

After identifying Green, deputies found there was an outstanding warrant in Russell County charging Green with attempted murder.

Deputies said they attempted to place Green in custody, but he resisted. Deputies employed a Taser, which they said was not effective, but they eventually were able to secure Green.

On the way to the Lee County Detention Center, “the deputy transporting Green became disoriented and suffered difficulty breathing. The deputy stopped near the intersection of US Highway 280 and Lee Road 183 in the Salem community and notified the Sheriff’s communication center that he was in distress,” according to the report.

Jones said he heard the radio traffic from his vehicle and it was evident the deputy was in trouble.

Sheriff, Opelika police, Opelika Fire Rescue, ETS and ALEA trooper units responded to the deputy’s location and found him weak and barely responsive. Assisting deputies immediately applied Narcan and transported the deputy to East Alabama Health ER.

There, the deputy was stabilized and later sent home.

“We deeply appreciate everyone that came to help because that’s one of those situations where you just don’t know,” Jones said. “It’s something that when you hear that type of traffic on the radio, especially his voice obviously in distress, it just galvanized everyone into action. Everyone responded in a manner that certainly, I think, resulted in him being able to go home that night.”

Green was also transported to the ER for treatment then to Russell County on release. Jones said Green has been charged with resisting arrest along with the outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the type and source of the substance involved. Investigators said the “probabilities indicate that the deputy was exposed to the hazardous substance, likely Fentanyl, during the process of taking Green into custody.”

“It just emphasizes the need for constant training and the proper equipment to respond and to address these types of situations that we have, whether it be drug substances, whether it be hazardous materials,” Jones said. “I just think it underlines the importance of having all the latest tools available and the best training that we can provide to our personnel not just with our agency, but law enforcement in general.”