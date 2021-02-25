Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in child pornography case

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding the whereabouts of a man charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Randy Lenell Holland, 28, of Opelika, has arrest warrants for two counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, law enforcement said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Holland to contact law enforcement at 334-749-5651.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.