Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in child pornography case

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding the whereabouts of a man charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.
Randy Lenell Holland, 28, of Opelika, has arrest warrants for two counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, law enforcement said.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Holland to contact law enforcement at 334-749-5651.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alex Hosey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today