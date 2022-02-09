Lee County Sheriff's investigators arrest Opelika man on child pornography charges

After an investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Opelika man on Tuesday under the charge of possession of child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators received two separate cyber tips on Jan. 5 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “in reference to child sexual abuse material that was downloaded and possessed on a cell phone in the Opelika area of Lee County,” the a release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said they discovered the phone belonged to Robert Joseph Stetina, 27, of Opelika.

After recovering the phone, investigators found “approximately 2,000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in a sexually explicit manner,” the release said.

Stetina was charged and arrested on 21 counts of possession of child pornography. The sheriff's office said “more charges are expected.”

Stetina is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.