 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators arrest Salem man on murder charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr.

Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr.

 Contributed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a Salem man on a murder charge.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 20-year-old Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr. at his residence and charged him with the murder of Carl Bryant, according to the LCSO release.

Investigators said Bryant, 57, of Salem was murdered at his residence in the 1000 block of Lee Road 140 on March 5, 2022.

After the investigation, Pickard was developed as a suspect, was arrested and is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond, the release said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina dinosaur: New giant carnivorous species unveiled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert