Lee County Sheriff's Office personnel test positive for COVID-19, processing delayed
Lee County Sheriff's Office personnel test positive for COVID-19, processing delayed

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday morning announcement.

Sheriff Jay Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News that the exposure appears to be limited to civilians in the administrative and communications offices. He said normal Sheriff's Office operations continue, with healthy employees covering for the ones in quarantine.

"We don't think they caught it here at work; we think it was away from the office," said Jones. 

Jones added that he "isn't aware of" any coronavirus outbreak among deputies or exposure to county jail inmates. He said contact between deputies and office workers has been limited since the COVID-19 outbreak in the spring.

There could be some noticeable impact on some services, however.

“A direct result of this circumstance is a delay in processing documents including court actions, background checks and concealed firearms carry licenses,” stated a social media post from Jones' office. “Emergency actions are not affected.”

The office added that the processing of documents was not stopped, but is curtailed.

Mostly importantly, Jones wants to emphasis that public safety is not suffering due to the office outbreak.

"We still here, 24/7," he said.

