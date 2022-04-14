'Lori and all her family in Heaven are celebrating today': Sleskinski's mother, prosecution reacts to guilty verdict

The prosecution and Lori Ann Slesinski’s mother Arlene Slesinski expressed relief and satisfaction that the jury found Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis guilty of the murder of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the jury’s verdict, and we are so thankful that they showed such patience throughout this entire process," said Lee County District Attorney Arlene Slesinski. "I’m thrilled that we were able to bring justice for Lori after such a long time, and it’s nice to say that the case is closed."

“It’s been a difficult road, I won’t lie to you,” Arlene Slesinski said. “But I guess God has given me the strength to persevere.”

Slesinski said when she sees her daughter again it will be a “joyous moment in Heaven.”

“I believe Lori and all her family in Heaven are celebrating today,” Slesinski said.

Since Slesinski was murdered, her brother died of cancer and her father died from COVID-19.

The jury spent about eight hours total in deliberation from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. on Day 10, Judge Jacob Walker of the 37th Circuit Court of Alabama entered the courtroom of the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika and delivered the verdict.

Walker read the verdict while Ennis stood in between his two attorneys, holding his hands in front of him. As Walker announced Ennis was found guilty on both counts of capital murder, including capital murder burglary and capital murder kidnapping, Ennis remained still and stoic.

Slesinski’s family left the court room hugging and crying. Ennis’ friends and family members who were present were shaking their heads.

After reading the verdict, Walker initially released the jury for the day, and Ennis’ sentence was going to be decided Friday morning. But everyone was called back to the courtroom and Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere announced that Slesinski’s mother had decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Ventiere said that pursuing the death penalty would have meant “years and years” of coming back to court for appeals. The sentence of life in prison without parole is a shorter legal process, provides closure for the family, and Arlene Slesinski had decided it was the “best option,” according to Ventiere.

“As long as he’s locked away for life, that’s all that matters to me,” Arlene Slesinski said. “As long as he has no possibility of parole, we feel like that’s the best decision. I don’t want to be dragged through this for the rest of my life.”

Even though Lori Slesinski’s body was never found, Ventiere said they still have hope that one day she will be found so they can “give her a proper burial and really lay her to rest.”

When asked if Ventiere believes Ennis will ever reveal where Slesinski’s body is, she said she couldn’t speak for him.

Slesinski added, “He’s the type of person that will never speak. Lori is in Heaven and I know that, and that’s all that matters to me.”

Walker then sentenced Ennis to life in prison without parole. Ennis’ current girlfriend sobbed and leaned on the woman sitting beside her in the courtroom.

One of Ennis’ attorneys, William Whatley, said he’s disappointed the jury found Ennis guilty. His other attorney, Todd Crutchfield, added that they “disagree with the jury’s verdict, but certainly respect it.”

“He’s our client, he’s innocent,” Whatley said. “The jury disagreed with that.”

After the guilty verdict was decided, Whatley said Ennis asked him to go ahead and file an appeal and that’s what they plan to do.

“He (Ennis) didn’t have much to say because, you know, of course something like that, being found guilty of a capital offence, he was kind of stoic, which is what you’d imagine,” Crutchfield said. “It wasn’t anything unusual for somebody who’s just been found guilty of capital murder.”

Crutchfield also said Ennis’ friends and family members are “devastated.”

They declined to speak with media after Ennis’ sentence was decided, but issued a statement that said, “We know Rick and we know he is innocent and he has our unconditional support.”

Arlene Slelinski said that over the past 16 years since her daughter went missing and the past three weeks of the trial, her life has been full of “tears and anxiety” while still hoping her daughter would return.

Slesinski said she tried to protect herself psychologically by holding on to the hope that her daughter would return. She said she “didn’t want to admit it” until Mark Whitaker took on the case. Whitaker is a senior special agent with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Whitaker described Arlene Slesinski as the “bravest woman” he’s ever known and Ventiere as the “best district attorney” he’s ever known. He commended the entire district attorney’s office for the work done on this case as well as the Auburn Police Department, specifically Chris Murray, a former sergeant of general investigation at the APD.

“This is probably the best day of our career,” Whitaker said.

Since Whitaker started working on the case, he said he’s kept a picture of Lori Slesinski to look at every day. He said he’ll “see her again one day.”

When asked what he thought was the main factor for the jury to decide on the guilty verdict, Whitaker said the jury believed in the hard work law enforcement did and believed in how Ventiere presented the case.

“I just want to thank Jessica (Ventiere), Clay (Thomas), Mark Whitaker – my hero,” Arlene Slesinski said while giving Whitaker a hug. “I mean, I have so many law enforcement people to thank and so many family and friends. I just can’t thank y’all for everything, the love and support, especially all the prayers. Thank you.”