'Lori is not missing': Judge hears opening statements in capital murder trial of Rick Ennis

Nearly 16 years after the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski, Rick Ennis is on trial for murder in connection with her death.

After almost a week-long process, 12 jurors and four alternates were selected, and opening statements for the capital murder trial of Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis began on Friday morning at the Lee County Justice Center. He is also facing charges of burglary and kidnapping.

Slesinski, of Auburn, disappeared in 2006. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Ennis.

“Lori is not missing,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere told the jurors during opening statements on Friday. “Lori is dead, and not just dead, she’s murdered.”

Ventiere then pointed at Ennis, saying, “The only person who can tell us where she is is also the last person to see her alive, and that’s him.”

Slesinki was “just beginning her life,” Ventiere said, having recently graduated from Auburn University and gotten “her first real job.” She showed the jurors a picture of Slesinski wearing her graduation cap and holding her small dog, Peanut.

Ventiere said Ennis found a way to assert himself as a friend to Slesinski and became “obsessed and infatuated with her, wanted it to be more than a friendship, and proclaimed his love for her.”

Ventiere added that Ennis had a girlfriend at the time, and that Slesinski only wanted to be friends.

On the Saturday Slesinski went missing, she planned to attend a get together with some of her friends for a girls day, but she never showed up, Ventiere said. Slensiki’s friends and family also could not reach her by calling her cell phone, and and she didn’t show up to work on Monday.

Ventiere said Slesinski’s friends went to her single-wide trailer to check on her and found her car was gone, the front door was damaged and her dog was locked in a kennel. Inside, scuff marks were on the walls in the narrow hallway and a telephone was between the bed and the wall and missing the cord that connected it to the wall.

Slesinki’s mother knew something wasn’t right, Ventiere told the jury. She reported her daughter missing on Tuesday.

When the police came to investigate the residence, Ventiere said they also found a single earring in the middle of the floor in the hallway and groceries indicating Slesinski had made a recent trip to the store. Ventiere added that “not all of the groceries made it into the house.”

Later police found Slesinski’s car engulfed in flames at a dead end close to the bowling alley where Ennis worked.

Ventiere said Ennis left Auburn because it became “too uncomfortable.” He went to Huntsville where he stayed with a roommate and “they had a falling out.” The roommate had put together that Slesinski was missing and that Ennis could be connected to it, Ventiere said.

She said the roommate told Ennis to leave and later called the Auburn police.

The Auburn Police Department continued to work on the case and in 2016 brought in Mark Whitaker, senior special agent with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, who works in cold case investigation.

William Whatley, Ennis’s defense attorney, asked the jury to listen carefully and to not just believe the words of the prosecutors, and said the prosecutors must be able to clearly prove if Ennis committed the crimes he has been charged with.

Ennis was taken into custody in August of 2018 in Virginia on grand jury indictments and was extradited back to Lee County later that month. That same month, he pleaded not guilty in court at the Lee County Justice Center.

Judge Jacob Walker enforced social distancing within the court room, and the jurors were spread out 6 feet apart in the seating usually occupied by spectators.