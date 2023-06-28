More than two weeks after two Lee County sheriff’s deputies killed a driver during a traffic stop near Highway 280, his South Carolina family visited Opelika looking for answers.

Lucius Benjamin Gibbs’ family and the national Racial Justice Network held a press conference Tuesday afternoon pleading for evidence and details from the June 9 shooting in Bleeker community. Sheriff Jay Jones said Gibbs fired shots at the deputies before they returned fire, killing him as he backed out of a ditch in the Bleeker Community.

The CEO of the Racial Justice Network said he heard a deputy give a different account of the incident.

“They need answers," said Elder James Johnson, the CEO of the multi-racial, grassroots organization based in Minnesota. "They need closure, so they drove down from South Carolina wanting to know what happened to their loved one.”

Someone outside of 58-year-old Gibbs immediate family reported him missing on June 7. At the time, he was last driving a 2000 Ford F250 with South Carolina plates near the Citadel Mall in Charleston the day before. Authorities notified the public and shared details of his appearance, along with his license plate number.

During the press conference, the family said they don't know why Gibbs was in Alabama. They said he traveled for work, almost like a general contractor who was a “jack of all trades.” The family said it was not in Gibbs character to disappear and he was not a criminal.

Three days after his disappearance, the Lee County Sherriff’s Office received a 911 call around 10:55 p.m. reporting a man who was possibly intoxicated driving eastbound on US Highway 280 near Lee Road 250.

“The caller described the vehicle as a white Ford F-150 and that it was swerving across lanes and had run off the road into a ditch,” officials said in a news release from June 10.

Shortly after, a responding deputy found a white Ford truck in a ditch alongside the highway less than one mile east of Lee Road 250, according to the news release. Authorities said he approached the truck and saw a man they later identified as Gibbs asleep in the driver's seat of the vehicle with "what appeared to be a rifle in the seat beside the individual."

Officials said the deputy called for backup and a second deputy arrived around 11 p.m. They allegedly saw the truck begin to back out of the ditch. Authorities said a shot was fired from the driver’s vehicle before deputies returned fire.

Officials said they then approached the vehicle and saw a handgun in Gibbs’ hand and a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat beside him. There was no mention of the deputies being injured.

“This is certainly very personal with us,” Jones said. “That is the absolute last thing we want to engage in is a situation like this. It’s just unfortunate circumstances.”

Family pleads for closure and the public's help

Marvin Pendarvis, a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and lawyer with the RJN legal team, addressed the accusation that Gibbs was armed when they was found in his truck on June 9.

“We understand that there are multiple allegations that there were shots fired,” Pendarvis said. “We’re asking the sheriff’s office — if they believe that their officers were in the right and that they should be exonerated of any wrong doing — than release the video. Give this community...give this family some since of closure as to what happened so that we can see it for ourself.”

Johnson said his team had a meeting early Tuesday with Cpt. Jimmy Taylor of the Lee County Sheriffs’ Office. He said they were denied when they requested body and dash cam footage, 911 calls, incident and autopsy reports. He said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation had all the info and evidence about the case, because that's the agency handling it.

It's standard protocol for ALEA to handle deadly incidents involving law enforcement.

“The family were not satisfied with what they were saying” Johnson said. “It’s always a tragedy when someone dies and the family don’t know too much about anything about his death.”

He said Taylor told him he couldn’t tell them much about the incident, because the incident remains under investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has been handling this case, which is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings. He said he also heard Taylor state that deputies fired their weapons after only hearing gunshots fired in their direction.

Following the press conference, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they met with Gibbs’ family earlier in the day. He also "extended our sympathy to them on the loss of their loved one."

“They are understandably seeking information regarding the encounter between Lee County sheriff’s deputies and Mr. Gibbs the evening of June 9, 2023," he said. "The family was provided what information we could share which is limited due to the independent, ongoing nature of the investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Once completed, the SBI will submit their findings to the Lee County District Attorney for consideration by a grand jury.”

Deputies return to duty as state investigation continues

Johnson said Taylor also told him the deputies who fired shots have returned to patrol duty. After the allegations, Jones said the sheriff's office stands by its original statement and confirmed that his deputies have returned to duty.

“If we encounter an individual with a firearm and he fires a shot toward us, we’re going to return fire. That’s our policy,” said Jones, who declined to release the deputies names. “There’s no doubt shots were fired and heard. That’s true, obviously. But in the circumstance, the indication was a shot was fired at the deputies, and that’s toward the deputies and that’s why they returned fire.”

He added it's also a part of their policy to fire shots when they simply hear shots fired in their direction.

Jones said it's normal for deputies with his agency to be placed on administrative leave to return to duty while under investigation so long as they follow protocol. He said they must first undergo counseling and a pass a peer assessment for fitness. He said how long that process takes is determined on a case-by-case basis ​and could differ depending on the person involved.

“It’s a deliberate process whereby there physical, and mental, and psychological—it involves a holistic approach to their fitness to return to duty," he said.

Gibbs' is the cousin of Walter Scott, an unarmed man killed by police in 2015

The family described Gibbs as a big-hearted person that put his family’s needs first and was a father before anything. His wife, daughter Deandrea and son son Lucius were among the family members who attended the press conference.

“He loved his family. He loved his children. He loved me,” said Jeanette, Gibbs' wife of 36 years. “All that I want done today is justice.”

This is not the first time the family has died at the hands of law enforcement. Gibbs is the cousin of Walter Scott, a 50-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed by a North Charleston police officer Michael Slager during a routine traffic stop in 2015.

Anthony Scott, Walters’ brother, spoke at the press conference. He called Gibbs’ death a tremendous loss to the community and described Gibbs as a friend, a mentor and a “force to be reckoned with” who could “control a situation.”

“We need closure for his children, for his grandchildren and for his wife," Scott said. "We’re seeking that and that’s what we need to have, and we need to get it as soon as possible.”

Johnson asked that anyone with information on the shooting to call RJN’s 24/7 gun violence hotline at 1-800-694-1981.