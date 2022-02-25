Man and wife charged with assaulting his 82-year-old mother

Lee County investigators arrested an Opelika couple on Wednesday in connection with an incident on Christmas Eve, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Charles Thomas Fields Jr., 47, and Linda McDuffie Fields, 46, were charged with domestic violence assault second degree.

On Dec. 24, 2021, Lee County deputies responded to a “physical altercation between a 82-year-old female and her son and daughter-in-law” at Lee Road 2025, according to a release from the LCSO.

The woman was transported to East Alabama Medical Center and then to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and treated for injuries including a fractured spine, brain bleeds and multiple bruises and abrasions, deputies said.

Her son is being held in the Lee County jail on $15,000 bond, and her daughter-in-law has been released on $15,000 bond, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.