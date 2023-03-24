After stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, Auburn police arrested two people from Opelika under theft and drug charges last week.

The traffic stop occurred near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road on March 13, and Robert Lamar McDougald, 41, and Whitney Lynn Jerry, 34, were identified as the occupants of the vehicle.

Officers said they confirmed that McDougald had an outstanding warrant for identity theft associated with an incident that was reported by a local business on Jan. 10, 2023. An investigation was initiated and police recovered evidence of identity theft, forgery and illegal narcotics during a search of the vehicle, according to the police report.

After the investigation, both McDougald and Jerry were arrested for charges associated with the recovered fraudulent items and narcotics contraband. McDougald was also arrested in obedience to the outstanding warrant for identity theft and an outstanding warrant for theft of property, fourth degree, from an unrelated theft that occurred in 2020, police said.

McDougald was charged with trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property, fourth degree. Jerry was charged with possession of a forged instrument, third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both transported to the Lee County Jail. McDougald was held on a $37,000 bond and Jerry was held on a $4,000 bond.