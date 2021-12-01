Man arrested for multiple vehicle smash-and-grab thefts in Opelika neighborhood

Opelika Police arrested Patrick Wayne Torbert, 55, early Wednesday morning for breaking and entering multiple vehicles.
According to a press release, police responded to a criminal trespass complaint in the 500 Block of Lori Lane and found Torbert, of Opelika, walking on Gateway Drive near Gwynne’s Way and said he matched the description of the suspect.
Officers searched Torbert and found jewelry, several pairs of sunglasses and other miscellaneous items in his possession that he had stolen from several vehicles on Lori Lane, according to a release from the OPD.
Allison Duke, community relations specialist for OPD, said Torbert was already known to law enforcement because he had two outstanding warrants against him for breaking and entering motor vehicles.
Torbert was arrested on these two warrants and also charged for the early morning break-ins, which police estimate happened around 1:30 a.m. in the Wyndham Village neighborhood off Gateway Drive in Opelika.
The previous vehicle break-ins with which Torbert is charged were also in residential areas.
Duke could not confirm how many vehicles Torbert broke into Tuesday night, but said there could potentially be more charges if they’re able to connect him to more vehicle break-ins.
“We have not been seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins lately,” Duke said. “We did see an uptick earlier this year, but not recently. It’s been trending downward, so we’re hoping to continue with that. We’re hoping that people will be proactive about it with the holiday season coming up.”
The OPD want to remind citizens to be aware while shopping or coming home for the night and to remember to lock doors.
The OPD are continuing to investigate this case and ask if anyone has any additional information to contact the OPD at 334-705-5200, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.