Man arrested for multiple vehicle smash-and-grab thefts in Opelika neighborhood

Opelika Police arrested Patrick Wayne Torbert, 55, early Wednesday morning for breaking and entering multiple vehicles.

According to a press release, police responded to a criminal trespass complaint in the 500 Block of Lori Lane and found Torbert, of Opelika, walking on Gateway Drive near Gwynne’s Way and said he matched the description of the suspect.

Officers searched Torbert and found jewelry, several pairs of sunglasses and other miscellaneous items in his possession that he had stolen from several vehicles on Lori Lane, according to a release from the OPD.

Allison Duke, community relations specialist for OPD, said Torbert was already known to law enforcement because he had two outstanding warrants against him for breaking and entering motor vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Torbert was arrested on these two warrants and also charged for the early morning break-ins, which police estimate happened around 1:30 a.m. in the Wyndham Village neighborhood off Gateway Drive in Opelika.

The previous vehicle break-ins with which Torbert is charged were also in residential areas.