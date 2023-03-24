One man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder said to have occurred in Opelika last weekend.

According to a press release put out by Opelika police, around 11 p.m. Saturday night, OPD responded to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of Brannon Avenue.

As officers responded to the location, police say a victim arrived at the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center. OPD community relations administrator, Allison Duke, has confirmed the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails was arrested and charged with attempted murder after OPD’s investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.