Man arrested in connection to Lee County Fair terrorist threat

A man connected to a social media post threatening racial violence at the Lee County Fair has been arrested.

According to an Opelika Police press release, Pharrell Smith, 18, was developed as a suspect in connection to “a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.”

Police began investing the case on Sept 19.

The Opelika police press report said, “The department takes threats like these very seriously and immediately began an investigation.”

According to the OPD, investigators traced the social media account to a residence in LaFayette, and Smith was developed as a suspect.

LaFayette Police arrested Smith on unrelated charges on Thursday. No further information was given on what charges Smith was arrested on.

According to the press release, once Smith is released from LaFayette Police custody, he will be extradited to the Lee County Justice Center where he will be arrested on a terroristic threat charge.

“The department would like to thank the Lafayette Police Department and FBI for their assistance in this case,” the press release said.

Any one with information on this incident can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.