Man at Fort Benning facing sexual abuse charges of children under 16
A man at Fort Benning in Georgia is facing charges of sexual abuse of two individuals under the age of 16 in Tallapoosa County.

Justin Scott Reed, 30, was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the Army-Central Intelligence Division (CID) at Fort Benning, and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse involving an individual under the age of 16 and second-degree abuse of a child less than 12-year-old, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department and the Army-CID have been conducting an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of two individuals under the age of 16. Preliminary investigation revealed the alleged offenses were reported to the sheriff’s department in April 2020, authorities said.

Reed remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail and his bond is set at $30,000.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Justin Scott Reed, 30, of Fort Benning, Georgia. 

 Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department
