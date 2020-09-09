Man charged in connection to hit-and-run of 8-year-old

Police arrested and charged an Opelika man in connection to a Sunday night hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old victim.
De’Dric Jamal Parker, 28, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and charged with duty to give information and render aid, Opelika police said.
The charges stem from an investigation into a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of W.E. Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Parker is accused of striking an 8-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle, and then fleeing from the scene, police said.
The child victim was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment and was in stable condition with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, according to previous reports.
Parker was booked into the Lee County Jail where he awaits bond.
