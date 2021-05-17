 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with murder after hit-and-run kills UAB nurse, Auburn native
0 comments
top story

Man charged with murder after hit-and-run kills UAB nurse, Auburn native

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Birmingham man is facing murder charges after an April 26 vehicle collision in Homewood, Ala., left a nurse and Auburn native dead.

Jordan Marktice Ricks, 28, is facing charges for murder and leaving the scene of an accident, the Homewood Police Department said.

After being at large for a couple of days after the accident in Homewood, authorities with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ricks at a residence in the 1100 block of Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa before transferring him to the custody of the Homewood Police Department on April 29, police said.

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ricks was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck and will be held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $265,000 bond after his release from the hospital, according to police.

A preliminary hearing for Ricks’ case is scheduled to be held June 16, according to court documents.

Robyn Herring, who died in the traffic accident April 26, was a Homewood resident and Auburn native who graduated from Auburn High School in 1997 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 2001, according to her obituary in the Opelika-Auburn News.

After graduating from Auburn University, she earned a nursing degree from Auburn University Montgomery in 2005 and received a Nurse Practitioners degree from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2018. She worked at UAB and the Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham and most recently as a transplant coordinator, her obituary stated.

Herring died after the car in which she and her two daughters were passengers was struck by another vehicle while travelling through an intersection near their home, the obituary said.

Ricks.jpeg

Jordan Marktice Ricks

 Homewood Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden to working families: 'Help is here'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert