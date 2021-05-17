Man charged with murder after hit-and-run kills UAB nurse, Auburn native

A Birmingham man is facing murder charges after an April 26 vehicle collision in Homewood, Ala., left a nurse and Auburn native dead.

Jordan Marktice Ricks, 28, is facing charges for murder and leaving the scene of an accident, the Homewood Police Department said.

After being at large for a couple of days after the accident in Homewood, authorities with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ricks at a residence in the 1100 block of Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa before transferring him to the custody of the Homewood Police Department on April 29, police said.

Ricks was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck and will be held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $265,000 bond after his release from the hospital, according to police.

A preliminary hearing for Ricks’ case is scheduled to be held June 16, according to court documents.

Robyn Herring, who died in the traffic accident April 26, was a Homewood resident and Auburn native who graduated from Auburn High School in 1997 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 2001, according to her obituary in the Opelika-Auburn News.