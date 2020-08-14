Man charged with murder in fatal crash that killed father, daughter

A 32-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to an accident on Interstate 85 in April that killed a father and his daughter.

The Opelika Police Department worked a traffic crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, near the 63 mile-marker, on April 23. David Darnell, 49, and Abigail Darnell, 16, were killed in the crash.

The 1997 Ford Mustang they were occupying was stopped on the emergency shoulder of the road where the pair was checking on Abigail’s broken-down vehicle.

A pick-up truck driven by Logan Chase Ray was driving recklessly down the interstate at a high rate of speed and struck the Mustang, according to police.

Police obtained blood samples from Ray and they were tested by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Toxicology Lab. Two murder warrants were then obtained for murder after police consulted with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

The United States Marshall’s Service assisted Opelika police in attempting to locate Ray. Ray turned himself in at the Opelika Police Department on Thursday, police said.

Ray was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he subsequently bonded out.

