Man charged with murder of his father after shooting in Beulah, Lee County Sheriff's deputies say

  • Updated
JAMES MATTHEW WORTHY

James Matthew Worthy 

 Contributed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office

An Opelika man shot and killed his father in Beulah on Friday night, according to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 7000 block of Lee Road 279 in Beulah, and they said they found James Worthy, 60, lying in the yard. He “appeared to have been shot multiple times,” the release said. 

Deputies performed “lifesaving measures,” but were “unable to revive” Worthy, according to the release.

At the scene, deputies said they found evidence that indicated Worthy’s son, James Matthew Worthy, 33, had an argument with his father, got a handgun from his vehicle and shot his father.

Worthy was arrested and has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $150,000 bond, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

