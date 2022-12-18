Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.

Again.

Edward Seibold will come up for parole on Jan. 11, 2023. Edward Seibold, the man who reportedly tried to run over his own mother. Edward Seibold, the man who drove 400 miles from New Orleans to Auburn to commit his grisly attack in the summer of 1967. Edward Seibold, the man local historian Sam Hendrix described in ‘Auburn: A History in Street Names’ as being responsible for “the most notorious murders to ever take place in town.”

This will be Seibold’s fifth parole hearing in 21 years. He first became eligible in 2001 and was denied. Parole came back up for him again in 2007, 2012, and 2017. He was denied each of those times as well. In all likelihood, he will be denied again in January. The Sinclair family, however, isn’t taking any chances.

Sisters Cathey and Faye Sinclair and their mother Juanita Sinclair survived Seibold’s attack on their home that summer night in 1967. However, they have all lived in hiding since Seibold’s conviction in January 1968. Cathey Sinclair is protective of her family and keeps details of their lives to a minimum. She won’t speak about where she currently lives or where she has been the past 54 years. But every five years since 2001, Cathey finds herself back in Alabama, facing down the parole board of her sisters’ killer. She’ll be there again on Jan. 11.

“We really don’t like to have much at all about us publicized except we have to do something to try and stop this possible parole,” Cathey Sinclair recently told Opelika-Auburn News. “It’s extremely stressful. Just to go through the hearing, but then we’re worried about the future and what’s going to happen.”

Seibold’s January parole date is looming. The Sinclairs are now looking for help in their effort to keep Seibold — who by his own admission called his murderous spree “a premeditated surprise attack” — behind bars. The Sinclairs are asking the public to write the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to oppose Seibold’s release.

“If we have people from Auburn, or the local community, saying that they’re against it, I think that that will be a strong reason for the parole board to say no,” Cathey Sinclair said.

Edward Seibold is currently serving three consecutive life sentences at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County for the 1967 murders of Elizabeth “Libba” Sinclair, 18, Mary Lynn Sinclair, 9, and Mary “May May” Durant, 8. Seibold also faces 20 years for a charge of assault with intent to murder. Juanita Sinclair had also been shot in Seibold’s rampage that night, but survived.

The three lifetimes plus 20 was not Seibold’s original sentencing, however. He certainly wasn’t supposed to get parole when he was convicted of murder in the first degree at both of his trials in 1968. On Jan. 20 of that year, Seibold was sentenced to death by electric chair.

However, four years later, in 1972, Seibold was still waiting to die. 1972 was also the year the United States Supreme Court overturned all existing death penalty sentences in the country, including Seibold’s.

Instead, Seibold’s sentence was commuted to the three life sentences plus 20 years that he is currently serving. He was also given the chance at parole. It’s something Cathey Sinclair — Seibold’s original target — said should have never happened.

“The district attorney told us the death penalty sentence had been commuted to ‘life without parole’ and that we would never have to worry about Seibold being released,” Cathey Sinclair wrote in a letter printed in Opelika-Auburn News in July 2012. “Justice said that he should be given the death sentence, but because of the actions of the U.S. Supreme Court, he escaped that punishment. And now he is being given the chance at parole.”

Cathey Sinclair reiterated this once again in her interview last week with Opelika-Auburn News.

“Instead of having the death sentence, he was given life in prison and as we understood it was without parole,” she said. “But now, I don’t understand quite why every five years they have to have a parole hearing. But my understanding is that’s just the way it is. They can’t stop it. They can’t stop having these hearings.”

A peaceful night shattered

On the evening of Sept. 6, 1967, the Sinclairs were having a quiet evening at their home, a then-modern split level that sits on top of a small hill on Gardner Drive in Auburn. Juanita’s husband had died a few years earlier and she was now raising her four daughters, Cathey, Libba, Faye, and Mary Lynn as a single mom.

That night Juanita was laying on a couch on the first floor of her home. Mary Lynn was having a sleepover with her friend, May May Durant, who’s family lived right around the corner. They were both asleep in a bed upstairs. Faye and Libba had also both gone to bed. Cathey, who was 20 at the time, was still up and packing her bags to leave for a wedding the next day. She was to be a bridesmaid for one of her college friends.

Shortly before midnight, the attack happened. Cathey said she suddenly heard a crash and a couple of pops. She didn’t know what the sound was but was scared and ran to a closet and hid.

The sound was Eddie Seibold, a man the family knew, breaking into the house. Cathey and Seibold went to high school together and had dated during the summer of 1966. However, Cathey had called off the relationship before she left to return to college in Massachusetts that year.

Seibold had apparently developed an unhealthy obsession with Cathey. He stalked her and her family for the next year, culminating in that terrifying night on Sept. 6, 1967.

The Sinclairs had a restraining order put out on Seibold. He was supposed to be in New Orleans with his father. However, Seibold had rented a Volkswagen Bus and driven all the way back to Auburn with a shotgun and hatchet bought from a Sears.

On Sept. 6, Seibold broke into the Sinclair house with the shotgun, hatchet, and a kitchen knife. He first shot Juanita in the arm. We made his way upstairs and shot Mary Lynn and May May from point blank range, killing both girls. He also shot a life size doll. Faye heard the attack and hid under a bed. While searching for Cathey, Seibold found Libba and slit her throat with either the hatchet or the knife. Reports vary on which he used.

During Seibold’s bloody rampage, Juanita, Cathey, and Faye were all able to escape to their neighbor’s house, the home of Dr. B.F. Thomas Jr. He was able to stop Juanita’s bleeding until an ambulance arrived.

A manhunt ensued, but Seibold managed to escape and the Sinclairs were put under police protection. Ten days later, Seibold was found in Miami, taking care of an invalid. He was arrested and transported back to Lee County.

The many faces of a killer

Since his conviction, Seibold has seemed to try every trick in the book to somehow deflect from his crimes. During the course of his trial, he claimed insanity. He went so far as to break a toilet in his cell and throw a shard at then Lee County Sheriff Paul Ragsdale. That porcelain projectile cut the sheriff’s arm to the bone.

“He wanted to make people believe he was crazy,” Ragsdale is reported to have said in 2001 in an Opelika-Auburn News article. “But that was far from the truth. That was his game plan.”

In a 2001 “apology” letter also printed in Opelika-Auburn News — notable for being written the same year his first parole came up — Seibold claimed to have found God.

“I have to do the will of the Father, not just talk about it,” Seibold said in his letter. “For me that includes facing real problems honestly, and ultimately asking for forgiveness.”

Jack Durant, May May Durant’s father, reportedly found no comfort in Seibold’s supposed salvation.

“Prison is the perfect place for him to spread his newfound faith,” Durant said in a letter read by his daughter Sarah at Seibold’s 2001 parole hearing. “We should not forget the two little girls and shy teenager who died at his hands.”

In 2007, Seibold took yet another turn, discussing the deaths of his victims openly in an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser.

“This was a surprise attack … get in quick and get out quick,” Seibold said in his interview at the Staton Correction Facility with the newspaper. “I’m guilty of first-degree murder… It’s black and white, open and shut. You’ve got a bad apple here. I’m the bad apple.”

An army of supporters

The last 21 years have ticked by in haunting five-year increments for the Sinclairs. They remain in hiding, but step back forward every time Seibold comes up for parole. Over the years, they have had nothing but support from the Auburn community.

Over 70 people joined the Sinclairs at the 2001 Seibold parole hearing. Seibold reportedly had one person there: the appointed prison chaplain. In 2012, Eddie Cook, the executive assistant director of field operations at the Alabama Board of Pardons said the Seibold case had “drawn more than 1,000 pieces of correspondence.”

The Sinclairs’ story has drawn support from Alabama state officials as well. Over the years, former Gov. Robert Bentley, current State Senator Tom Whatley, and former State Attorney General and U.S. Senator Luther Strange have all written letters of support on behalf of the Sinclairs to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Local law enforcement agents have supported the Sinclairs over the years as well. Current Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones has supported the family in the past and says he will support them with the upcoming parole hearing.

“I have written a letter expressing my opposition to Mr. Seibel being released on parole and encourage others to do so as well,” Jones recently said. “Any citizen certainly has the right to send a letter to the Board of Pardons and Parole in Montgomery. Other law enforcement partners are doing the same and certainly we’re behind the family in our opposition to his [Seibold’s] release.”

Jones also said, “It’s hard to put into words just how heinous that crime was.”

Cathey Sinclair hopes to get as many people as possible to write letters of support to the Board of Pardons and Parole in Montgomery, for both justice and the safety of her family.

“We’re trying to make sure that we can get the same kind of letters now,” she said. “The more people that we can add to support our call to refuse the parole, I think the more likely they are to listen to us… I do ask everybody who can to write.”

Edward Seibold’s hearing is set for Jan. 11, 2023. Anyone interested in writing the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles regarding this case should include the following information:

Inmate’s name: Edward Albert Seibold, #105403

Date of the hearing: January 11, 2023

Letters opposing his release should be mailed to:

Attention: Victim Services

Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310

Montgomery, AL 36117