Man dead following Sunday shooting at Phenix City business

A man is dead following a Sunday shooting in Phenix City at an area business.

Police were called to Seale Road Tire Center, located at 403 S. Seale Rd., at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Officers found a Black male lying on the ground with gunshot wounds when they arrived, Phenix City police said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead by staff doctors. The identity of the victim is being withheld until notification of the next of kin, said police.

A male, who is a person of interest, was detained by Phenix City police investigators for questioning, added police.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

