Man facing murder charges in connection to fatal Opelika shooting

An Opelika man is facing charges for murder after a shooting Tuesday claimed the life of a 28-year-old-man.

Cordezmond Rashaud Harris, 33, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, Opelika police said Thursday.

Harris is charged in connection to Opelika's first homicide of 2021 that occurred Tuesday in the 100 block of Chester Avenue. Police located a 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and then to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, Georgia, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Harris is being held at the Lee County Jail, police added.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.