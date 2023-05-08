A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Friday night on Powledge Avenue in Opelika, according to police.

The victim remains in critical condition at East Alabama Medical Center as of Monday morning, authorities said. There is no word on suspects.

Officers were called to the 900 Block of Powledge Avenue around 5:57 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of someone discharging a weapon. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots in the area, according to the police report.

“While officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at East Alabama Medical Center notified dispatch that a 22-year-old male had just arrived at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound,” the police report states.

No further details were shared as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Department's mobile app.