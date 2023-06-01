A man was killed Wednesday night in a Valley shooting near Verandas Apartments on Sydney Street, authorities said.

Ericsson Sandoval, 27, was found dead outside of a building. His body will be transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

“At this time, we have not identified a motive or received a description of the shooter,” Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

Valley police officers were called to a shooting that occurred around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday near Verandas Apartments complex at 100 Sydney St.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway in front of Building 5. Valley police continue to investigate the incident.

They Valley Police Department thanked the following agencies for their assistance: Lanett Police Department, West Police Department, Opelika Police Department, Chambers County Sherriff's Office, Lee County Sheriff's Office and the East Alabama Fire and the East Alabama EMS.

Authorities urge those with information about the case to call VPD at 334-756-5200.

You can also visit the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers website at www.2156stop.com. You call them at 334-215-STOP or 833-AL1-STOP.