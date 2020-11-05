 Skip to main content
Man reportedly kidnapped in Phenix City, escaped car trunk to get to safety
Man reportedly kidnapped in Phenix City, escaped car trunk to get to safety

Phenix City police got a call Wednesday night from a man who said he was kidnapped at gunpoint, put into the trunk of a vehicle and escaped, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

Jones said Phenix City police contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in investigating the case around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Phenix City police had been contacted by an individual who alleged and is alleging that he was abducted at gunpoint by some individuals, more than one, whom he was acquainted with,” Jones said. “They put him in the trunk of a vehicle, and he was driven around but managed to get the trunk open and escaped. … At some point the vehicle slowed, and he was able to get out.”

Jones said the man had minor injuries, but nothing that required hospitalization.

An investigation into the incident revealed the man was taken at a residence in Lee County that was not his own, Jones said.

The joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and Phenix City Police Department is still ongoing, the sheriff said.

“We’re trying, of course, just to determine the exact location of the original occurrence and all the details of other ensuing elements of the offense as it went on from that point,” Jones said.

