A 41-year-old man will serve two life sentences and an additional 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Lee County for years.

James “Bubba” McCluskey was convicted of two counts of sodomy first degree and a sexual abuse charge. He will serve the sentences consecutively through the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He will start at the Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery before the ADOC assigns him to a prison in the state, said Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

Because of the victim's age, it's mandatory by state law that McCluskey serves every day of his sentence, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are so thankful these children finally received the long awaited justice they deserve,” Ventiere said. “Healing from trauma of child abuse takes a lifetime, and we pray these children experience peace.”

McCluskey was convicted by a Lee County Jury in April for two counts of sodomy first degree and a sexual abuse charge. Senior trial attorneys Cathey Berardi and Garrett Saucer presented this case to the jury.

According to the release, McCluskey’s crimes occurred for years in multiple counties and different states. This case first began in Fairhope with reports of him sexually abusing of two children.

During the Fairhope Police Department’s investigation, the children were interviewed at the Baldwin County Children’s Advocacy Center. While there, one of the victims stated he also abused him in Lee County for 11 years. Fairhope police arrested McCluskey for that incident in 2018 and plead guilty in Baldwin County. He has already served his sentence for that incident.

In regards to the first victim, McCluskey was sentenced in Baldwin County to 10 years split to serve one year. In regards to the second victim who was attacked in Baldwin and Lee County, McCluskey received a one-year sentence in Baldwin County. Ventiere said these sentences were concurrent, so McCluskey served a total of one year of jail time.

In 2020, McCluskey was arrested by the Opelika Police Department for the charges against him in Lee County.

“The charges that he had in Baldwin County are for crimes that he committed in Baldwin County. He committed additional separate crimes in Lee County, and so he was prosecuted for those difference crimes in Lee County,” Ventiere said. “Each judicial circuit in Alabama can prosecute for the crimes that are committed within their jurisdiction.”

Multiple agencies worked together on this case including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Fairhope Police Department, Baldwin County Sheriffs Office, Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations and the Baldwin County Children's Advocacy Center.

