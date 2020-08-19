Man struck, killed by train in Auburn

A 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train early Wednesday, according to Auburn police.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a westbound CSX train on the railroad tracks near the 300 block of Bragg Avenue, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said.

Police and fire personnel arrived on the scene and found the victim on the tracks and began first aid, Stewart said. The victim was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by helicopter, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are withholding his identity pending notification of extended family.

The case is being investigated as an accident. However, it remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, the Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

