Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. there was a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive as police searched for a reportedly armed man that fled from a domestic call.

Lee-Scott Academy went under a shelter-in-place order, as a precaution, for less than 30 minutes.

Auburn police released an update around 9:05 a.m. stating they were unable to locate the suspect, but as he was no longer near LSA’s campus, the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Classes resumed as normal.

“LSA followed its safety protocols to ensure the safe arrival of our students and faculty. We appreciate the partnership we have with the Auburn Police Department as we work together to provide a safe school and community,” LSA said in a release.

Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Assistant Chief Mike Harris said the suspect had not been located, but said he is not a threat to the public at this time.

Because this was a domestic violence incident, Harris said the APD will not release much more information about the incident.

Harris said the suspect might not even be arrested. The significant other would need to sign a warrant for his arrest.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, 5-foot-6, wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and black boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 334-246-1391.