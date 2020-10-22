Manhunt underway in Salem

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop in Salem.

“One of our deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle earlier today,” Sheriff Jay Jones said. “The vehicle refused to stop, and after a short pursuit, the vehicle did finally pull over. The driver stayed in the vehicle, and the male passenger jumped out and fled.”

Jones said William Allen, a white male, has several outstanding felony warrants, and the sheriff’s office believes that is why he ran away during the traffic stop. Police with the sheriff’s office and the Opelika Police Department have dispatched K-9 units to aid in the search near Lee Road 346 and Lake Harding to locate Allen, and police believe him to still be in the area.

“I don’t think there’s an imminent danger to the public,” Jones said. “We caution people not to approach him of course, but if they see any suspicious activity in the area of Lee Road 379, Lee Road 346 and Lee Road 344, they should contact law enforcement and call 911 immediately.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

