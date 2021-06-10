 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meth, weed, guns and more: SWAT raid leads to drug bust, four arrests in Opelika
0 Comments
breaking alert

Meth, weed, guns and more: SWAT raid leads to drug bust, four arrests in Opelika

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opelika Drug Bust.png

The Opelika Narcotics Division and the Lee County SWAT Team arrested and charged four men with drug-related charges after conducting a search warrant and finding a large quantity of drugs, according to the Opelika Police Department.

 Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Narcotics Division and the Lee County SWAT Team arrested and charged four men with drug-related charges after conducting a search warrant and finding a large quantity of drugs, according to the Opelika Police Department.

The drug bust at a home in the 2400 block of Airport Road on Thursday recovered a large quantity of narcotics believed to be methamphetamine, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several firearms, police said.

R. Kelly has confirmed he wants to part ways with two of his criminal defense lawyers, just weeks before the start of his New York trial on sex abuse charges.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the search warrant, including Mitchel Welborn, 48, charged with drug trafficking, manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Charles Buchanan, 52, charged with possession of a controlled substance; Nicholas Holloway, 18, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana; and Christopher Garret, 28, who was arrested for writ of arrest from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Opelika police said the case is still under investigation and more charges are pending following the conduction of the search warrant. The department is asking anyone with information of the suspects or location to contact their narcotics division at 334-705-5220, the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665 or through the Opelika Police mobile app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why Mars experiences blue sunsets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert