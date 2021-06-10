Meth, weed, guns and more: SWAT raid leads to drug bust, four arrests in Opelika

The Opelika Narcotics Division and the Lee County SWAT Team arrested and charged four men with drug-related charges after conducting a search warrant and finding a large quantity of drugs, according to the Opelika Police Department.

The drug bust at a home in the 2400 block of Airport Road on Thursday recovered a large quantity of narcotics believed to be methamphetamine, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several firearms, police said.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the search warrant, including Mitchel Welborn, 48, charged with drug trafficking, manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Charles Buchanan, 52, charged with possession of a controlled substance; Nicholas Holloway, 18, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana; and Christopher Garret, 28, who was arrested for writ of arrest from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Opelika police said the case is still under investigation and more charges are pending following the conduction of the search warrant. The department is asking anyone with information of the suspects or location to contact their narcotics division at 334-705-5220, the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665 or through the Opelika Police mobile app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.