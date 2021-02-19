Mike Harris first reported for duty with the Auburn Police Department as a 12-year-old on a ride-along

“I feel blessed that I grew up in Auburn,” Harris said. “I had a wonderful childhood, wonderful parents and this is a fantastic community to grow up in. I want it to stay that way, and I want everyone to have that same opportunity that I had. That’s what I’ve taken with me everywhere I’ve been.”

After the retirement of former APD Asst. Chief Scott Mingus, Harris applied for the job and now rejoins his original law enforcement family after 20 years.

Harris said he wants to bring some of the tools and skills he’s learned from his FBI career back home with him to make the Auburn Police Division even more effective in serving the community.

“I’ve had the good fortune of being able to work with a lot of different police departments over the past 22 years and see both the good and the bad, and now I’ll hopefully bring some of that good,” Harris said. “A lot of the latter part of my career has been focused on technology, and some of those things will be beneficial to both patrols and detective divisions. Even some of the more common crimes have a digital piece to it.”

While Harris settles into his new role as assistant chief for Auburn, his former mentor said he wasn’t surprised to hear about all that Harris has accomplished since he first met him as a 12-year-old.

“Mike has always been extremely smart and knew what he wanted to do. I’m not surprised Mike was able to go as far as he did, not in the least bit,” Howell said. “I’m so glad he’s back. This is his hometown, this is where he grew up, and I think the city of Auburn and the citizens of Auburn will do well having him as assistant chief.”

