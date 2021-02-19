Mike Harris first reported for duty with the Auburn Police Department as a 12-year-old on a ride-along

As a kid, Mike Harris knew he wanted to fight crime.
“I had an interest in law enforcement and police work at a young age," he said. "The first ride-along I did with the Auburn Police Division was when I was 12 years old. That law enforcement bug of wanting to serve and help people just stuck with me.”
Former Auburn Police Lt. Keith Howell took Harris on a shift when the future assistant chief was 12 and again when he was 15, and Harris still remembers the day he saw Howell respond to a medical call.
“Just seeing him help a person with that medical emergency was really amazing to me, and I was just hooked at that point and knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Harris said.
Howell, now retired after a 25-year career in law enforcement, said he remembers Harris, too.
“When he rode with me when he was 15, we had a really good time talking and had a few pretty good calls and he enjoyed it so much. When he was able to get old enough to join the force, he joined it,” Howell said. “When he told me that I was the reason why he got into it, that was a very humbling experience to have been a part of someone’s life and get them into law enforcement. ...I loved putting on that uniform every day and going out and serving the citizens of Auburn, and I think Mike’s the same way.”
After graduating from Auburn High School and then earning a degree in criminal justice from Auburn University, Harris joined the Auburn Police Division as a patrolman under Howell and said it was like a second family.
“I absolutely loved it. I loved the department, I loved the people I worked with, and I think it’s still this way here, but it’s like a family,” Harris said. “The way we worked was four days on, four days off, and for those four days you’re kind of living with your brother and sister officers. On a meal break, we’d go to another officer’s home and our wives would all be there and we'd all have dinner with our families.”
Joining the Bureau
After five years as a patrolman, Harris was offered a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Even though he was hesitant to leave his APD family and the Auburn community he loved behind, after a talk with former Police Chief Ed Downing, Harris ultimately chose to leave.
Harris would remain with the FBI for over two decades working cases all across the nation having to deal with violent crimes, organized crime and cyber investigations.
Along with the sacrifices Harris has made, such as moving his family 11 times across the United States when the FBI needed him, some cases have stuck with him over the years.
One such case involved a truck driver in Corpus Christi, Texas, who said his 2-year-old daughter became brain dead after falling out of the cab of his truck while he was at a loading dock.
“I was tasked with bringing the father in and interviewing him, and I was interviewing him and getting information from my other agents that are there at the hospital and she had multiple injuries that were not consistent with his story,” Harris said. “I ended up arresting him after my hours-long interview for, at the time, an assault on his child, but she didn’t live through the night.”
After the father’s arrest, Harris visited the child and said she had been tortured and ultimately killed by her father because he didn’t want to pay child support. The father, Alfred Bourgeois, was executed in December 2020, but at the time of the murder, Harris said he thought of his own family and his own children.
“It was just awful – absolutely awful, and I struggled with that. I had a daughter who was not much older than that at the time, and my wife was pregnant with our second child,” Harris said. “I literally interviewed him, left and went to the hospital, saw this little girl in the state she was in and she didn’t live for more than 24 hours. They basically kept her alive long enough for her mother to come down and say goodbye to her, and they took her off life support and she died. Then I went home and my 2-year-old daughter met me at the door.”
Harris said he was only able to cope with the all-too-common violence he’s witnessed across his career because of his faith in God, talks with a chaplain, peer support and counseling from his fellow law enforcement officials and spending time with his family.
“I wouldn’t say any of it is easy to process. I can still close my eyes now and see what that little girl looked like laying in that hospital bed. That’s something that stays with you forever,” Harris said. “Unfortunately, in this profession you run across that a good bit. … Having others that you can talk to about those things that understand some of the atrocities we see over the course of a career is really beneficial.”
Despite all of the violence and hardship Harris has borne witness to, he said he’s never lost sight of why being in law enforcement is important to him and the communities he serves.
“It’s helping people – it truly is helping people,” Harris said. “That 2-year-old little girl didn’t have a voice, and we were her voice. We were the ones to make sure that justice was done for her.”
Coming home
After a long and decorated career with the FBI, including becoming the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau’s Tampa Field Office and working with the APD on busting one of history’s largest dog fighting rings with Mexican Cartel connections here in Lee County, Harris retired in January and came back home to Auburn.
“I feel blessed that I grew up in Auburn,” Harris said. “I had a wonderful childhood, wonderful parents and this is a fantastic community to grow up in. I want it to stay that way, and I want everyone to have that same opportunity that I had. That’s what I’ve taken with me everywhere I’ve been.”
After the retirement of former APD Asst. Chief Scott Mingus, Harris applied for the job and now rejoins his original law enforcement family after 20 years.
Harris said he wants to bring some of the tools and skills he’s learned from his FBI career back home with him to make the Auburn Police Division even more effective in serving the community.
“I’ve had the good fortune of being able to work with a lot of different police departments over the past 22 years and see both the good and the bad, and now I’ll hopefully bring some of that good,” Harris said. “A lot of the latter part of my career has been focused on technology, and some of those things will be beneficial to both patrols and detective divisions. Even some of the more common crimes have a digital piece to it.”
While Harris settles into his new role as assistant chief for Auburn, his former mentor said he wasn’t surprised to hear about all that Harris has accomplished since he first met him as a 12-year-old.
“Mike has always been extremely smart and knew what he wanted to do. I’m not surprised Mike was able to go as far as he did, not in the least bit,” Howell said. “I’m so glad he’s back. This is his hometown, this is where he grew up, and I think the city of Auburn and the citizens of Auburn will do well having him as assistant chief.”