Mobile man arrested, charged with murder in connection to fatal Shug Jordan Pkwy crash

A Mobile man is facing murder charges for an August car accident on Shug Jordan Parkway that took the life of an Auburn University student, according to police.

Officers with the Auburn Police Division arrested and charged Fabian Aviance Deshawn Smith, 43, on Monday after they determined that Smith was impaired when the crash occurred, police said.

Brantley Rayanna Powell, of Auburn and Lincoln, was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision in the 1600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in August.

Auburn police, fire and rescue and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to the scene and found Powell ejected from her vehicle. Harris pronounced her dead at the scene.

Powell died instantly from blunt force impact injuries, Harris added.

Powell’s passenger, an Auburn 20-year-old female, was taken to EAMC for treatment of her injuries. Smith was taken to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Ga., with serious injuries, Harris said.

Investigators believed Powell was traveling east on Shug Jordan Parkway when a westbound traveling pickup, driven by Smith, crossed into her lane of traffic and struck Powell’s vehicle head-on, Harris said.