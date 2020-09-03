Montgomery teens face litany of charges after breaking and entering, theft incident, vehicle pursuit

A traffic stop was attempted, but it led to a vehicle pursuit into Macon County. Auburn police officers, who were assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuskegee Police Department, detained two suspects after the suspect vehicle struck a pursuing police vehicle, police said.

Two other suspects fled on foot but were located a short time later. Police recovered items stolen from auto burglaries in Auburn during the investigation. The car occupied by the suspects was determined to be stolen from Hayneville, said police.

Franklin, Mushat and the two juveniles were then arrested and charged. Although the four teens are not from the Auburn area and have no previous contacts with Auburn police, multiple charges and cases from other agencies are associated with some of the offenders, said police.

Franklin and Mushat were taken to the Lee County Jail. Franklin will be eligible for a $28,000 bond and Mushat will be eligible for a $31,000 bond. The two juveniles were taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center, police said.

Multiple cases remain under investigation and additional charges are pending.

