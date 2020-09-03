Montgomery teens face litany of charges after breaking and entering, theft incident, vehicle pursuit

Four Montgomery teens were arrested and charged Thursday in connection to a local breaking-and-entering and theft incident in Auburn after a vehicle pursuit into Macon County that ended with a police vehicle being struck.
Deundre Shykeem Franklin, 18, was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of second-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree possession of marijuana, Auburn police said Thursday.
Taurio De’Wayne Mushat Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of second-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and second-degree possession of marijuana. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and second-degree possession of marijuana, police said.
Auburn police officers discovered multiple vehicle burglaries in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive in Auburn on Thursday. Police located the suspect vehicle with multiple occupants inside while patrolling the area, said police.
A traffic stop was attempted, but it led to a vehicle pursuit into Macon County. Auburn police officers, who were assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuskegee Police Department, detained two suspects after the suspect vehicle struck a pursuing police vehicle, police said.
Two other suspects fled on foot but were located a short time later. Police recovered items stolen from auto burglaries in Auburn during the investigation. The car occupied by the suspects was determined to be stolen from Hayneville, said police.
Franklin, Mushat and the two juveniles were then arrested and charged. Although the four teens are not from the Auburn area and have no previous contacts with Auburn police, multiple charges and cases from other agencies are associated with some of the offenders, said police.
Franklin and Mushat were taken to the Lee County Jail. Franklin will be eligible for a $28,000 bond and Mushat will be eligible for a $31,000 bond. The two juveniles were taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center, police said.
Multiple cases remain under investigation and additional charges are pending.
