 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More human remains found at US 280 site where skull was discovered
0 comments
breaking top story

More human remains found at US 280 site where skull was discovered

Only $5 for 5 months
Coroner logo

Coroner

 Lee County Coroner

More human remains were found at the site of a July discovery of a human skull, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Friday.

Evidence at the location – a 100-acre property in the 4000 block of U.S. 280 East – indicated who the person may be. However, Harris said the remains will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for analysis and positive identification.

Authorities are attempting to locate possible family members.

Harris, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators and members of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency worked the site with help from a GPS tracker, Harris said in a press release.

It was put on one of the property owner’s dogs to map where the dogs were going on the property and provide searchers an area to search. The remains were located in a wooded area on the property after about two hours.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s office and the Lee County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked by authorities to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at (334) 742-4339.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert