More juvenile crime: 14-year-old admits to stealing his grandmother's vehicle and burglarizing 3 Beulah stores

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and charged him with burglarizing three businesses in Beulah early Wednesday morning.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect stole cash and various items, including “bottles of alcohol, a cell phone and cash register equipment,” from Las Margarita restaurant, His Place Nutrition Center and the Dollar General store. The value of the damage and stolen property added up to approximately $10,000, according to authorities.

The businesses are located in the 8000 block of U.S. 29 North in Beulah.

Deputies said they were able to identify the juvenile after looking at surveillance video footage, and they found him in a mobile home near the three businesses.

Once in custody, the teen “admitted to stealing his grandmother’s vehicle and committing the burglaries,” according to a press release from the LCSO.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft of property and one count of fourth-degree theft of property, according to the release.

Deputies said the juvenile was admitted to the Lee County Youth Detention Center, and the case will be presented to the Lee County Juvenile court for adjudication.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.