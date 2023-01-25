Mother of murdered Opelika Jane Doe has been paying child support for 13 years, police said

Sherry Wiggins, mother of Amore Wiggins, has been paying child support for the past 13 years never knowing her daughter had been killed more than 10 years ago, she and police have said.

Amore Wiggins, known during investigation as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, was recently identified after her remains were found nearly 11 years ago. Two arrests were made this week in connection to her death.

On Jan. 28, 2012, Wiggins’ then-unidentified skeletal remains were said to be found in a wooded area behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika. Detectives believed she was killed in 2010 or 2011, was about 4 years old and was likely malnourished and physically abused before her death.

The autopsy revealed Wiggins had fractures to her skull, arms, legs, shoulders and ribs, making a total of 15 individual fractures. Detectives also believe she was blind in her left eye because of a fracture to her eye socket.

Through advanced forensic DNA testing, scientists and law enforcement officers were finally able to identify Wiggins and her biological parents.

Amore Wiggins was born on Jan. 1, 2006, to Sherry Wiggins, now 37 years old living in Baltimore, Md., and Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., now 50 years old living in Jacksonville, Fla.

In a Virginia court in 2009, Vickerstaff and his second wife Ruth were awarded legal and physical custody of three-year-old Amore Wiggins. Sherry Wiggins lost visitation rights and lost contact with her daughter.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said records show Wiggins continued to pay child support to Vickerstaff since 2009, and that she was also trying to go through the process of getting visitation rights back after the Vickerstaffs stopped responding to her.

“I think initially there was some communication and then the Vickerstaffs cut off all ties and blocked her and would not responded to her in any way,” Healey said. “That’s when Ms. Wiggins went back through the court system in Virginia to try to get the visitation order amended and fight the custody and child support. She exhausted all of her opportunities through that court process and was not successful in that court system of being able to have access to Amore.”

Healey said Wiggins had no idea her daughter was missing until the OPD contacted her in December. She thought her daughter was still in the care of her father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.

Vickerstaff is a graduate of Opelika High School. He also served in the Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Va., Honolulu, Hawaii, and Jacksonville, Fla. Wiggins stated that she believed Vickerstaff was in a "more stable position to care for Amore along with his wife Ruth.”

Opelika Captain Johnathan Clifton stated at a press conference on Jan. 19 that Vickerstaff had friends and family that lived in the Opelika area where Amore's body was found.

Healey added that Opelika detectives along with the FBI Evidence Response Team executed a search warrant on Jan. 18 at a trailer near the area Amore was found to gather more information and evidence related to the case.

Healey said he couldn’t go into detail about what was or wasn’t found at this trailer.

On Jan. 17, police arrested Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. charging him with felony murder and arrested Ruth Vickerstaff charging her with failure to report a missing child. Both were arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., and will be extradited to Lee County on Thursday, Jan. 26.

As this case is still under investigation, Healey said the Vickerstaffs could face additional charges through the OPD or other jurisdictions depending on what’s found during the investigation.

For Wiggins to receive restitution for paying child support to the Vickerstaffs, Healey said that would have to go through the Virginia court system that handled their child custody case.

The OPD said there is still more work to be done regarding this case and bringing justice to Amore Wiggins.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Wiggins has established a GoFundMe to assist with funeral arrangements and travel expenses to attend court in the future. Her goal is to raise $15,000.

She also plans to arrange a memorial service in Opelika before laying her daughter to rest in Virginia where she is originally from. Healey said they are still at the beginning stages of planning some kind of memorial.