Motion for new trial denied for Opelika man convicted of murder during the pandemic

The defense also questioned Lauryn Lauderdale, who was Hughley’s defense attorney during the trial in February, asking if the masks hindered her ability to understand what was said.

Lauderdale has had a hearing impairment since she was 3 years old.

“A lot of what the defense argued was really about the performance of Mrs. Lauderdale,” Ventiere said. “The court order noted that he (Judge Hughes) has had the opportunity to watch Miss Lauderdale in court, in jury trials, various hearings and all sorts of court proceedings for over a decade and is very familiar with her capabilities.

“I have to say for the DA’s office, we’ve been in court with Miss Lauderdale for years as well, and she’s a very confident, very capable lawyer who does a great job with her cases. I have never considered her issues with her hearing to ever impede her ability to be a great defense lawyer for her clients.”

Ventiere also pointed out that the older court rooms have “terrible acoustics” even before COVID was a problem. She said witnesses are regularly asked to speak up and the jury is regularly asked if they can hear and see.