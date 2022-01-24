Motion for new trial denied for Opelika man convicted of murder during the pandemic

An Opelika man who was convicted of murder during the pandemic was denied his motion for a new trial.
Hughley, 25, was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021, was found guilty for shooting and killing Shaqueille Jones in the North Antioch Circle neighborhood of Opelika in 2017 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
On Jan. 5, Hughley filed a motion for a new trial, asserting that the mask requirement kept him from getting a fair trial.
The decision to deny the motion was finalized on Jan. 18 by Judge Christopher Hughes, who also presided over Hughley’s trial in February.
“It’s not uncommon for motions for new trials to be filed; in fact, it’s one of the first steps in the appellate process,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said. “The fact that the defense filed a new motion, especially in a murder case, is not uncommon. We see this pretty regularly, especially with the most serious types of cases.”
During the hearing at the Lee County Justice Center earlier this month, defense attorney Davis Whittelsey said that the mask requirement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic kept people from hearing important information and that the class A felony case should not have been tried when it did.
As far as when this case was tried, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said, “We owe it to the parties involved and especially to the family members of the victim to keep the court system moving. We make every effort to make sure that a fair trial is presented in every single case whether it’s a class A felony or class D felony.”
In February, the month of the trial, safety measures were put in place at the courthouse to prevent the spread of COVID, which included requiring everyone to wear a mask.
Only individuals who were giving a testimony were asked to wear a clear mask or face shield, and most jurors were wearing cloth masks, which Whittelsey said hindered the voir dire process.
Voir dire is when potential jurors are questioned and selected to serve as a jury member.
Ventiere agrees with the court that the masks requirement did not hinder Hughley from getting a fair trial, and she said when the courts were allowed to start having trials again they took into consideration safety precautions as well as those with hearing and speaking impairments.
She said they did a lot of research on clear masks that would not obscure facial expressions or body language.
“We considered all of that while trying to come up with the most fair way to conduct these trials, so part of that is we used clear masks where you can still see someone’s facial expression,” Ventiere said.
The defense also questioned Lauryn Lauderdale, who was Hughley’s defense attorney during the trial in February, asking if the masks hindered her ability to understand what was said.
Lauderdale has had a hearing impairment since she was 3 years old.
“A lot of what the defense argued was really about the performance of Mrs. Lauderdale,” Ventiere said. “The court order noted that he (Judge Hughes) has had the opportunity to watch Miss Lauderdale in court, in jury trials, various hearings and all sorts of court proceedings for over a decade and is very familiar with her capabilities.
“I have to say for the DA’s office, we’ve been in court with Miss Lauderdale for years as well, and she’s a very confident, very capable lawyer who does a great job with her cases. I have never considered her issues with her hearing to ever impede her ability to be a great defense lawyer for her clients.”
Ventiere also pointed out that the older court rooms have “terrible acoustics” even before COVID was a problem. She said witnesses are regularly asked to speak up and the jury is regularly asked if they can hear and see.
“Those courtrooms are very difficult to hear in so the idea of asking people to repeat themselves or speak up is not unheard of,” she said. “Also, all of our courtrooms are equipped with microphones and they’re used in every trial.”